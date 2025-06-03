Shop assistant loses over RM140,000 to job scam

SIBU: A shop assistant, who is in his 50s, lost RM140,880 after falling victim to a part-time job offer scam through a social media application.

Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim began communicating with a woman via Facebook Messenger on Dec 22 last year.

The suspect offered him a job selling goods like handbags, clothes and shoes on TikTok, promising him commissions of up to 30 per cent.

“Attracted by the offer, he clicked on the link given and was directed to first make a payment into the account provided by the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

From Dec 22, 2024 to Feb 24, 2025, the victim made 23 cash transactions to 17 different bank accounts, involving a total of RM140,880.

However, when the victim tried to reclaim the money and commissions on Feb 25, the suspect claimed that the victim’s account had been frozen and asked for an additional RM3,000 for him to reclaim his money.

The victim realised he had been duped and lodged a police report with the Commercial Crime Investigating Division of the Sibu Police Headquarters yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.