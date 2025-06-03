U Mobile, Qualcomm in pact to boost Malaysia’s IoT adoption

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd has partnered with Qualcomm Services Ltd to accelerate digital transformation in Malaysia’s Internet of Things (IoT) market through initiatives that enhance real-time tracking, device and condition monitoring, and supply chain efficiency.

U Mobile chief information officer Neil Tomkinson said the partnership will drive innovation in IoT solutions, enabling smarter and more efficient supply chains.

“Our next-gen (next-generation) network together with the Qualcomm Aware Platform will help ensure seamless performance through ultra-low latency and high-speed data transfer, enabling advanced automation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

U Mobile also stated that these solutions enhance asset visibility and security, improve efficiency, and reduce costs for enterprises by leveraging real-time insights, artificial intelligence-driven automation, and predictive analytics.

“To drive adoption, the parties commit to developing go-to-market strategies tailored to various industries.

“These include industries with high-value assets and goods that require real-time tracking, such as logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing; as well as sectors where environmental conditions significantly impact product quality, like pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and cold chain logistics,” the company said.

The country’s second 5G network provider added that the collaboration will also target industries undergoing digital transformation, such as smart retail, oil and gas, and government fleets, while working with select customers to identify use cases that showcase the solutions’ benefits.

The partnership was formalised through a memorandum of understanding signed at the Malaysian Pavilion during the Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain.

The signing was witnessed by Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission commissioner Chee Hong Leong. – Bernama