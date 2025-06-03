Man claims trial to robbing woman in Padang Besar

KANGAR: A man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of robbing a woman at the Rural Library in Kampung Tersusun, Padang Besar, on Feb 27.

Muhammad Hafiz Ruslan, 35, entered his plea after the charge was read out before Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

He was accused of robbing a 39-year-old woman of a bracelet at knifepoint at the Rural Library in Kampung Tersusun, Padang Besar, at 9.40 am on Feb 27.

The charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and ordered him to report to the nearest police station on the first of every month.

The court fixed April 7 for case mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Mohamad Alif Farhan Mohamad Supian represented the accused.