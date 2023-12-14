Athletic ace owes success to timely assistance

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian athlete who specialises in the 400m event, Shereen Samson Vallabouy, has always had big dreams.

The 25-year-old Perak lass, who recently graduated with a degree in recreation and tourism from Winona State University (WSU) in Minnesota, US, secured a scholarship to be a student athlete to enhance her training and performance.

But she told theSun she did not realise life would become difficult not long after.

“I had a promising start in 2019, but faced intense pressure to balance my studies, train and work part-time at a gym to reduce the financial burden of my parents.”

Shereen said her parents, Samson and Josephine Mary, played a vital role in her achievements and drove her ambition to excel in sports and academics.

Being forced to work to meet her living expenses resulted in her frequently struggling through the night to complete assignments.

“My challenges intensified with the 2020 and 2021 Covid-19 pandemic. My father’s transportation business in Malaysia was severely impacted and eventually, I decided to return home.”

Berjaya Corporation Berhad founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan subsequently heard of Shereen’s achievements and difficulties.

A proud Malaysian himself, and not wanting to see her academic and sporting excellence crushed, Tan directed his Better Malaysia Foundation to assist Shereen financially.

“This happened soon after I won gold at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Championship, with a time of 52.27s.

“My 400m performance created a new record, but it was not recognised as a US national outdoor record due to it being held indoors.

“Nonetheless, this did not make a difference to Tan Sri. I guess it is God’s blessing that his philanthropy played a crucial role in helping to shape my goals.”

Shereen said thanks to the foundation, her living and other expenses were taken care of while she pursued her studies.

“Tan Sri came to my aid with US$52,000 in financial backing from the foundation. I also received US$2,600 monthly since last year, until the end of this month.”

She said the foundation’s timely support became the catalyst for her success, easing some of the pressure and propelling her to do better.

Shereen won the Phnom Penh SEA Games 400m gold after clocking 52.53s in May. In the Hangzhou Asian Games, she won bronze in the 400m sprint with a time of 52.58s. Her team also won in the 4x100m event.

She has now set her sights on the 2024 Paris Olympics. To qualify for the 400m event, she has to beat the 50.95s mark by the end of June.

“The money from Tan Sri’s foundation was a blessing. I don’t know what I would have done without his help. He has played a pivotal role in keeping my dreams alive. I will always be grateful to him for funding my educational endeavours and ensuring I realised my athletic pursuits.”

Shereen expressed gratitude to her alma mater WSU and head coach Mason Rebarchek for allowing her to be a student athlete. She also thanked the Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Council for currently funding her training in Florida under Olympics coach Derrick White.

“My achievements in sports are not solely mine. It belongs to all Malaysians and especially to my parents, coaches, Tan Sri and the foundation. Thank you all for your unwavering support.”