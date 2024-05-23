Attacks, trespassing incidents, threat on MP not related to one another - Saifuddin

PUTRAJAYA: Several recent incidents involving the security at police stations and Istana Negara, as well as the safety of a Member of Parliament are not related to one another, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

In a press conference after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today, the minister said initial investigations by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) found that all the incidents had a different and unrelated pattern.

“The suspect nabbed at Istana Negara, for example, claimed that he had a dream calling him to seek an audience with the King, while the incident at Dato’ Keramat police station in Penang involved a drunk suspect, so they were different. The attack on Ulu Tiram police station, on the other hand, was perpetrated by a lone wolf,” he said.

Prior to this, Saifuddin Nasution reportedly said that the police were investigating the incidents to determine whether they were random acts or part of a coordinated plan.

In the incident on Friday, May 17, two policemen - Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said - were killed while another was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor.

On the same day, two men aged 29 and 37, were arrested for allegedly trying to trespass into Istana Negara in a Perodua Kembara car.

On Saturday, police also confirmed receiving a report from Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok Suh Sim about a threatening letter she received. In a Facebook post, she said that she found the envelope containing the letter and two bullets in her mailbox.

On Sunday, police arrested a man after he was suspected of trespassing at the Dato’ Keramat police station and attempting to seize a firearm belonging to the sentry officer.

Commenting on the development of the case at the Ulu Tiram Police Station, Saifuddin Nasution said the police investigation is now focused on the ‘instigator’ element following the discovery that the suspect’s family considers others to be ‘infidels’ and the suspect does not mix with the community.

“The police not only focus on the ‘perpetrator’ but we also want to focus on the purveyor...Let’s give them time to investigate,” he said.

Yesterday, two students who were arrested in connection with the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station were released unconditionally, but the investigation into the five family members of the suspect who were remanded until tomorrow is still ongoing.