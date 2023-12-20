Azalina: Gov’t to conduct comprehensive study to strengthen laws for combating online crime

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will be conducting a three-month study to come up with a policy decision on amending legal provisions and drafting new laws relating to procedures and powers for tackling online crime in a comprehensive manner.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said (pix), in a statement today, said the study, which includes public consultations, would begin next month and be conducted with the cooperation of academicians from local universities.

“This initiative shows the Unity Government’s continued efforts and commitment to tackling the issue of online crime to ensure the creation of a safe digital environment for the people,” she said.

She said this initiative would be implemented by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the National Anti-Financial Crime Centre (NFCC).

Azalina said this matter was decided at a meeting today involving BHEUU, NFCC, Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), National Security Council (NSC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which she chaired.

“In response to the increasing challenges caused by the threat of online crime, the Unity Government is intensifying its efforts and commitment to combating online crime through legal reforms that keep up with the times and technological developments.

“That meeting was to study the challenges and existing laws under various ministries and/or agencies relating to the threat of online crime and to identify comprehensive legal measures which can combat this crime,” she said.

According to the statement, losses of more than RM173 million were reported as of Nov 30, with 8,213 investigation papers opened by NFCC, PDRM, MCMC and BNM involving various provisions including 529 frozen accounts worth more than RM65.9 million. -Bernama