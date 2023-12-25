B40 relieved with continuation of rebate, will continue to save electricity

GEORGE TOWN: The B40 group can breathe a sigh of relief following the announcement by the Energy Commission (ST) regarding the continuation of a two-sen/kWh rebate for monthly electricity bills below RM220, as usual.

Most of them described the announcement as proof that the government is concerned and always considers the rising cost of living, especially among the B40 group, while simultaneously continuing measures to save on electricity consumption.

A factory worker, Roz Azizi Mohamad Ismail said that he and his family try to save on electricity usage at home to cut down on expenses and opt for energy-efficient electrical appliances.

The father of three boys aged between four and 11 from Bertam said the electrical appliances in his home are only the essentials, and they don’t use excessive electricity.

In fact, he said they are comfortable using only fans without air conditioning.

“While energy-efficient electrical appliances may be a bit expensive, they are actually worth it because I can save on my electricity bills. For example, previously, my washing machine was not energy-efficient, and every month, the electricity bill could reach over RM50.

“However, since it broke down, and I switched to an energy-efficient washing machine, my average monthly electricity bill is only around RM40. Besides, I always remind my wife to unplug all electrical appliances after use because it is also among the ways to save,” he told Bernama.

Last Friday, ST announced that a total of 85 per cent or seven million domestic consumers in Peninsular Malaysia will not be affected by the electricity tariff adjustment for the Jan 1 to June 30, 2024 period, implemented under the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism.

ICPT refers to a mechanism under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR), which allows fuel costs to be adjusted every six months based on fluctuations in global fuel prices.

To maintain the rebate of 2 sen/kilowatt-hour(kWh), consumers are advised to monitor their electricity usage and the subsidies given.

A housewife, Nornadila Jamaludin said she would ensure that all switches of electrical appliances are turned off and unplugged from the power source when not in use because it not only helps in saving but also enhances safety.

She said her family would also make sure to turn off all lights in rooms or spaces in the house if no one is present because even though it may seem like a small matter, it actually prevents wastage.

“Like me, only my husband works as a clerk in a private company, so whether we like it or not, we have to save, and one way is in the use of electricity.

“Initially, I was worried and afraid of a possible increase in electricity tariffs, but it seems we are spared from it because our household electricity bill is just around RM50 or below.

“At the same time, I will continue to maintain electricity-saving measures to keep on saving,” she said.

Nornadila, who has four children, including a pair of twins, also expressed gratitude to the government, especially Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is always considerate of the B40 group before making any decisions or announcements related to the government’s administration.

Meanwhile, a nasi lemak seller in Sungai Dua, Siti Suhana Abdul Halim said that even though she operates her business five days a week, her electricity bill is still around RM70 to RM100 per month, depending on the electricity usage during cooking.

She said that she indeed uses electricity in cooking, especially for nasi lemak, sambal, and boiling eggs because it is easier and quicker to cook.

“Usually, I cook a large quantity of sambal that can be used for two days using an electric pot, and actually, it is more economical than using gas for cooking,” she said.–Bernama