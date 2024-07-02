Babysitter arrested over alleged abuse at childcare centre

SEREMBAN: Police have arrested a 66-year-old babysitter on suspicion of abusing an 11-month-old girl at a childcare centre in a housing estate in Nilai, near here, two days ago (Feb 5).

Nilai district police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the senior citizen was arrested after police received a report from the child’s mother, who is in her 20s, at 6.12 pm yesterday.

The suspect, who has no previous record was arrested at 12.30 pm today, he said in a statement here today.

He said the police would apply for an order to remand the woman for investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. -Bernama