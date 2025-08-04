$7,500 reward for suspect in Montana bar shooting that killed 4

THE U.S. Marshals Service has announced a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Michael Brown, the suspect accused of fatally shooting four people in a Montana bar before disappearing into the surrounding mountains.

State Attorney General Austin Knudsen provided updates during a visit to Anaconda, where the shooting occurred.

Brown, 45, allegedly entered the Owl Bar on Friday morning armed with a rifle, killing bartender Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 64, and patrons Daniel Edwin Baillie, 59, David Allen Leach, 70, and Tony Wayne Palm, 74.

A stolen pickup truck used in the escape was later recovered, but Brown remains at large.

Authorities last spotted him during a brief chase two hours after the shooting.

Knudsen described Brown as “extremely dangerous” and likely still armed with the murder weapon.

Investigators released a photo of Brown barefoot and clad only in black underpants, descending concrete steps with visible scrapes on his body.

Knudsen confirmed the image was taken after Brown discarded clothing and belongings near the crime scene.

The manhunt involves 250 officers and focuses on mountainous terrain west of Anaconda.

“We are acting under the assumption that he is alive, well armed, and extremely dangerous,“ Knudsen stated.

The $7,500 reward may increase as the search continues. – Reuters