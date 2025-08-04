Pauline Ferrand-Prevot wins women’s Tour de France in historic solo victory

FRENCH cyclist Pauline Ferrand-Prevot secured a historic victory in the women’s Tour de France, crossing the finish line alone in the ninth and final stage through the Alps. The 33-year-old Visma rider, who returned to road racing last year, claimed the overall title with a commanding lead of 3 minutes and 42 seconds over Dutch competitor Demi Vollering.

Ferrand-Prevot’s triumph marks the first time a French rider has won the modern edition of the women’s Tour de France, now in its fourth iteration. She becomes the first home champion since Jeannie Longo in 1989, when the race was known as the Tour de France Feminin.

“I came back on the road after my Olympic title, and I said I will try to win the Tour de France in the next three years,“ said Ferrand-Prevot. “So here I am, the first one! It was an amazing season with my team.”

The Olympic mountain bike champion, who also won Paris-Roubaix earlier this season, dominated the final Alpine stage near the Swiss border. Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma, last year’s winner, finished third overall, trailing by 4 minutes and 9 seconds.

Ferrand-Prevot, who holds 15 world titles across multiple cycling disciplines, described the victory as “the goal of her life as an athlete.” French President Emmanuel Macron celebrated her achievement on social media, calling it “a resounding victory” that turned “difficulty into national pride.”

The win caps a remarkable season for Ferrand-Prevot, who shifted focus to road racing after seven years in mountain biking. She also earned her first Olympic gold last year in Paris during the mountain bike cross-country event. - AFP