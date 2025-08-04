Ferrari boss backs frustrated Hamilton after tough Hungarian GP

LEWIS Hamilton received strong backing from Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur after a difficult Hungarian Grand Prix, where the Briton finished a disappointing 12th. While teammate Charles Leclerc secured pole but struggled with mechanical issues, Hamilton battled in the midfield, ending where he started.

Hamilton’s frustration was evident after qualifying, where he exited in Q2 and admitted feeling “completely useless.” His struggles have fueled speculation about his adaptation to Ferrari following his high-profile move from Mercedes. However, Vasseur dismissed concerns over Hamilton’s motivation.

“I don’t need to motivate him,“ said Vasseur. “Honestly, he’s frustrated, but not demotivated. He’s demanding, but I think it’s also why he’s a seven-time world champion. I can perfectly understand this situation.”

The Ferrari boss acknowledged the emotional reactions common in high-pressure sports, comparing them to outbursts seen in football. “Sometimes, just after the race or qualifying, you are very disappointed, and the first reaction is harsh,“ he added.

Vasseur pointed out that Hamilton’s struggles were exaggerated by the narrow margins in qualifying. “For sure, when you are a seven-time world champion, your teammate is on pole, and you are out in Q2, it’s tough,“ he said. “But overall, we were not far from having both cars out in Q2.”

Leclerc also supported his teammate, calling Hamilton’s struggles a “one-off” and predicting a stronger second half of the season. “I have no doubt he will bounce back,“ said Leclerc.

Hamilton, currently sixth in the standings, is looking forward to the summer break before the Dutch Grand Prix later this month. - AFP