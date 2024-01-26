‘Bad apples’ misusing honorific titles

PETALING JAYA: The Council of Datuk Dato’ Malaysia said it received 80 complaints last year from victims who were duped by people using honorific titles while representing businesses or scam operations.

Between 2019 and 2023, it lodged 15 police reports against individuals for breaching the Awards Act 2017 (Act 787) and using fake titles.

Council president Datuk Awalan Abdul Aziz said the misuse of honorific titles, including Datuk, Dato’ and Tan Sri, has given the genuine title holders a bad name.

“Based on the cases reported to us, the intention for using the titles was to deceive people into believing the scammers have achieved some degree of official recognition. The integrity of individuals using fake titles is questionable.”

Awalan said in November 2023, many individuals reported being victims of an investment scam totalling RM1 billion that was allegedly linked to a local businessman with a fake “Datuk” title.

“Another case in 2023 involved an unemployed man who was sentenced to two years’ jail after admitting to using a fake ‘Datuk Seri’ title in 2018 for business purposes. It was allegedly conferred by the Sultan of Pahang,” he said.

With the growing number of cases, Awalan said the council is working closely with police to enforce Act 787 where those soliciting for awards or trying to sell fake awards will face up to 20 years in jail.

Also under the offences relating to Act 787, those who falsely claim to be conferred a title by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can be sentenced to up to three years’ jail.

Awalan said the council has also established a legal affairs committee to review potential amendments to the Awards Act 2017 to ensure its enforcement is more effective.

“The blatant violation of national honorifics is an affront to our royal institutions and must be curbed,” he said.

Meanwhile, council secretary-general Datuk Samson Maman said: “The scammers are complicit in the offence as they have never been conferred any genuine title by the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong, sultans or governors who are the only ones who can confer such awards.

“Upon receiving complaints from victims, we assist and guide them to verify if the title holder is genuine. If found to be fake, we insist the complainant make a police report so that official investigations can be conducted and the scammer prosecuted.”

Samson said it is crucial for complainants to always check the website at www.istiadat.gov.my under the Semakan Darjah Kebesaran section, to confirm the authenticity of any person claiming to have been conferred a title.

“Another way to verify this is to submit a request to the state palace and provide supporting evidence of the title holder’s use of the honorifics,” he said, adding that the council is aware of several ongoing court cases against individuals using fake honorifics.

He said the council has sought the assistance of the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) to amend the law relating to the Awards Act 2017 to, inter alia, increase the penalties.

“We have proposed penalties of up to RM200,000 or a jail term of up to 20 years or both for those caught soliciting or receiving fake honorifics as well as giving or receiving gratification for fake awards,” he said.

“It must be noted that receiving and using a fake title without the written consent of the King is an offence. Ignorance is not an excuse under the law.”