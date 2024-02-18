Bangladeshi labourer found drowned

KUANTAN: The body of a Bangladeshi labourer, who drowned, was found on the beach at Kampung Baru Gebeng here at 4.50pm today. It is believed that he had been pulled by waves while swimming.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of the victim, Md Rashidul, 30, was found on the beach about one kilometre away from the location where he had been last seen.

“The victim and two friends were said to have gone swimming about 100 metres from the beach at about noon before they were pulled by the waves. However, the victim’s friends managed to save themselves whereas the victim disappeared and was later found drowned,“ he said in a statement here today.

“The victim’s friends rushed back to the factory where they worked to inform their manager who informed the police at 3.15pm.”

The victim’s body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here for an autopsy.

In a separate incident, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria said a boy was feared drowned after being reported missing in Sungai Kuala Sat, Jerantut near here.

The victim, Mustaqim Rizman, 12, is believed to have gone swimming with his friend in a nearby river at 4pm.

A search and rescue (SAR) operation, involving the fire department and police as well as villagers was launched before being called off late this evening due to approaching nightfall but the SAR operation will resume tomorrow. - Bernama