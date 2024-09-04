Be vigilant to prevent heat stroke during Aidilfitri: Dr Zaini

KOTA BHARU: Children, individuals with illnesses, and the elderly, who are particularly susceptible to heatstroke, are advised to remain vigilant for early symptoms to prevent any casualties, cautioned Kelantan Health Director, Datuk Dr. Zaini Hussin.

Given that there has been a heatstroke related death in the state, precautions are being taken throughout the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration, considering the prevailing hot weather conditions, he said.

“Although we’re currently experiencing the first-level maximum temperature, the weather is still very hot, and we need to be cautious. With numerous outdoor activities expected during this festive period, especially involving children, it’s crucial for everyone to remain vigilant,“ he told reporters at Binjai yesterday.

Dr. Zaini emphasised that it is the responsibility of caregivers to advise and ensure that children are not exposed to prolonged sunlight during this festive season.

“Heatstroke symptoms can vary depending on the severity, with the most severe cases exhibiting increased body temperature, dizziness or headaches, nausea, and extreme fatigue,“ he explained.

To enhance prevention measures, the Kelantan State Health Department disseminates information about the risks of heatstroke through its social media platforms, and broadcasts video clips in district health clinics to raise awareness, he added.

On April 1, a three-year-old boy, Muhamad Abil Qaiz Faizal Fazrin, from Bachok, tragically passed away after receiving treatment for four days at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia, Kubang Kerian due to heatstroke.-Bernama