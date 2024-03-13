Bella Astillah files for divorce from Aliff Aziz again

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer and actress Bella Astillah (pix) has once again filed for a divorce from her husband and fellow celebrity Aliff Aziz, at the Syariah Lower Court here.

Syariah Lawyer Azmi Mohd Rais representing Bella, whose real name is Dayang Nabellah Awang Astillah, 29, as the plaintiff, said the application was filed on Monday (March 11) naming Aliff, whose full name is Mohamad Aliff Aziz, 33, as the defendant.

“The application filed on a ‘fast track’ basis in accordance with Section 47 of the Enactment of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territory) 1984 was made on the grounds that there is no understanding and no mawaddah (love and affection),“ said the lawyer when contacted today.

According to Azmi, a ‘fast track’ divorce is a process where couples agree to divorce under the provisions of Section 47 of the Islamic Family Law (Federal Territories) Act 1984, and do not have to wait for 90 days to resolve their case.

“This process is also completed in less than six hours, from the time the case is registered until the written order is issued,“ he said.

Azmi said today’s proceeding was set for first mention, but Aliff was not present.

“Aliff informed me that he could not attend today because there was a ‘shooting’ (filming). The court has fixed April 4 for the case to be mentioned again and on that date, both parties will appear in court,“ said the lawyer who also informed that Bella appeared in court with her mother and younger sister.

On May 16, 2019, the couple was legally divorced on one ‘talaq’ at the Syariah Lower Court here, but reconciled during the ‘edah’ period.

Bella and Aliff, who got married on Sept 9, 2016, have two children, namely Mohd Ayden Adrean and Ara Adreanna.

The media previously reported that Aliff was arrested on suspicion of ‘khalwat’, or being in close proximity with another woman, at a luxury condominium in the capital on March 9. -Bernama