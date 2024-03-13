Bella’s sister held over child’s images on social media probe

BATU PAHAT: Police have arrested a 36-year-old woman, the sister of murder victim, Mila Sharmila Samsusah or Bella, to assist in the investigation into the circulation of images of a four-year-old child on social media, at 2.10 am today.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Ismail Dollah said that the suspect was arrested when she appeared to give her statement at Batu Pahat district police headquarters (IPD), in connection with a complaint from a woman who claimed that the photos of her child were circulated ‘live’ via TikTok.

“We have also seized a mobile phone that we believe was used for the ‘live’ session.

“The suspect has been remanded for one day (today), under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail also urged the public not to speculate which could interfere with the investigation.

The suspect, who appeared before Batu Pahat Magistrate Nurasidah A Rahman, was accompanied by her two lawyers, Nur Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor and Nurul Hafidzah Hassan. -Bernama