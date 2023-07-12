Body of autism child reported missing found near stream

PETALING JAYA: The body of a six-year-old autism child reported missing since yesterday was found in a stream in Damansara Damai, here tonight.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid confirmed that the body of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin was found at 10pm by residents living in the area with the help of the police.

Mohd Fakhruddin said Zayn Rayyan was last seen in his house at Block R, Apartment Idaman, Jalan PJU 10/1 Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya at 12 noon yesterday.

“The body of Zayn Rayyan was sent to the University Malaya Medical Centre for a post-mortem,” he told reporters at the scene tonight.

Asked if the boy could have been kidnapped, Mohd Fakhrudin said police have not found any elements leading to the possibility of kidnapping, yet.

“With the body found, we have ended the search and rescue operation. I wish to thank all those involved in assisting the police during the search,” he said.

Meanwhile, one of the residents involved in the search, Faizol Najib Abudi Naim, 45, said he had performed the Isyak prayers and solat hajat before continuing with the search for Zayn Rayyan tonight.

“This afternoon, I and some of my friends had searched near the stream but did not find anything but during the search at night, I was drawn to go and search around the same area. I was using a torch light during the search and suddenly found something like a human body.

“I quickly jumped into the stream and called out Zayn Rayyan’s name thinking he was laying on his back because he was tired. Since there was no response I shouted for the ambulance and found him dead,” he said. - Bernama