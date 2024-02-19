Body of man who drowned at Batu Buruk beach found 16km away

KUALA TERENGGANU: After a 30-hour search, the body of a man who drowned at the Batu Buruk beach was found near Pulau Gemia in Marang this afternoon, about 16km away.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Muhammad Basri Kamarazaman said the body of Zulkarnain Mohamed Zubir, 44, was found floating by fishermen at 4pm today, 16 kilometres from where he was reported missing.

He said the body was then retrieved by firemen who brought it to the Marang Jetty at 5.15pm.

“We received reports from members of the public about the body of a man in black shorts floating in the waters near Pulau Gemia.

“The fire brigade, police and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) arrived at the location at 4.34 pm and the victim’s body was handed over to police at the Marang Jetty for further action,” he said at the Forensic Unit of the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) here today.

According to Muhammad Basri, the search and rescue operation (SAR) ended at 6.30 pm after the body was identified by the victim’s wife, Nora Elina Abdul Khalit, 44.

Earlier, Zulkarnain was reported missing after being swept away by waves while vacationing with his wife and two daughters at the Batu Buruk beach yesterday morning. - Bernama