Body of Singaporean man found dead days after car plunges into ravine

GEORGE TOWN: The body of a Singaporean man, who was believed to have been involved in a road accident before plunging 45 metres into a ravine four days ago, was found today near Jalan Paya Terubong, leading to Relau.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Fire Superintendent Muzzamer Mohd Salleh said an emergency call was received at 1pm and firefighter teams from Jalan Perak and Paya Terubong Fire and Rescue Stations were dispatched to the scene.

“It is believed that the victim was involved in an accident before the vehicle plunged into the ravine. However, his body was found outside the vehicle, he may have been thrown out or the victim came out of the crashed vehicle by himself.

“The victim was found with injuries all over his body and the body was handed over to police for further action,“ he told reporters at the scene.

A family member of the victim, known only as Chew, said that the 29-year-old victim was driving a Proton Persona belonging to his girlfriend before he was reported missing on March 9.

He said the last time the victim contacted him was around 1 am and told him that he was on his way home to Alor Vista near Relau. - Bernama