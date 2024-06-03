Bones believed to be human found in abandoned house area in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: Police have confirmed the discovery of several bones believed to be human in an abandoned house area in Jalan Besar Tongkang Pechah, here, at 11.30 am on Feb 28.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief, ACP Ismail Dollah (pix) stated that the discovery of the bones was reported by the public, and the Forensic Team from the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) promptly rushed to the location.

He said that the inspection found two thigh bones, two shinbones, and two ankle bones, which were then sent to the Johor Chemistry Department on Feb 29 for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis.

“The police are still awaiting the analysis report from the Johor Chemistry Department, and the chemical analysis process is expected to take about a month.

“The police advise the public not to speculate about this discovery. Anyone with further information can contact the hotline at 07-4363 300,“ he said in a statement today. -Bernama