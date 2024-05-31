Book vouchers available through DELIMa app today - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: Book vouchers are now accessible via the DELIMa application starting from 2pm today, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a statement.

The ministry said all pupils and students can now utilise the DELIMa app to acquire their book vouchers.

To access the vouchers, students need to log into the DELIMa app using their DELIMa ID or password and click on the Digital Book City icon.

They must register an account in Digital Book City, where the credit will be displayed in their accounts. Students can then choose from a variety of titles, particularly the recommended MADANI titles.

“Once students have made their selections, they can check out and choose the e-store credit payment option to facilitate the delivery of books to their registered address,”read the statement.

The MOE highlighted that this initiative reflects Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s commitment to nurturing a culture of reading among the younger generation.

“The ministry extends its sincere gratitude to Anwar for introducing RM50 book vouchers for pupils in Year Four to Six and RM100 for secondary school, higher education institution and Teacher Education Institute (IPGM) students,“ read the statement.

This move is seen as consistent with MOE’s continuous endeavors to promote a reading culture among students through diverse encouragement program’mes at all educational levels.

Yesterday, Anwar reportedly announced the distribution óf book vouchers to students beginning this afternoon. This includes primary school pupils in Year Four and above, secondary school students, those in higher education institutions and IPGM students.