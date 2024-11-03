Boxing club president nabbed for assault in Kelantan

PASIR MAS: The president of a state boxing club was arrested today for allegedly committing criminal intimidation and assault in Kota Bharu recently.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the 56-year-old man, who has the Datuk title, was nabbed at the Binjai junction here at about 6 am while driving.

“The Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court today issued a two-day remand against him and we will speed up the investigation,” he told a press conference after launching the Go To Safety Point programme at the Petronas Chetok station here today.

Police had earlier said the Datuk was among four men wanted in connection with cases under Sections 323 and 506 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki said Kelantan police had approved 25 of the 225 applications for permits to sell fireworks and firecrackers in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri this year.

So far 42 petrol stations are involved in the Go To Safety Point programme, which is a strategic cooperation between police and Petronas stations to provide safe locations for the public to get early help in the event of accidents, emergencies and criminal cases. -Bernama