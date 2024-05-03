Broadcasting Dept DG: AI technology offers better ways of delivering information to public

KUALA LUMPUR: The broadcasting industry needs to make the most of the opportunities presented by the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver information to the public suited to current needs.

Broadcasting Department director-general Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman (pix) said that a one-size-fits-all approach is no longer practical and AI technology can help the broadcasting industry to form narratives catered to various audience segments.

“We now have many segments of audience, so we need to know how to deliver information to these people of different backgrounds to build a strong country.

“So AI will assist us in determining the narratives, telling us what they like through data. So we can tailor make what we write and they will have a better understanding,” he told reporters at the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) Digital Broadcasting Symposium 2024 (DBS 2024) here today.

Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) also exhibited several examples of AI technology, including AI-controlled avatars and teleprompters that follow the reading pace of newsreaders at the symposium.

Suhami shared that the symposium brought together broadcasting industry players from all over the world to share their experiences and discuss about the latest technology affecting performances, storytelling, news editing and content.

On concerns that AI would replace human jobs in the future, he said that it was rather inaccurate as AI would be used primarily for repetitive tasks, while humans would handle tasks requiring a higher level of thinking.

“For instance, in the Bintang RTM programme, we don’t need a host talking about the prizes by our sponsors as we want them to talk about more exciting things.

“So we leave the announcement of prizes to robots as it won’t ever make a mistake and will merely follow the script we wrote,” he added. -Bernama