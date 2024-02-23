Broker charged with cheating recycling company of used railway tracks

KUALA LUMPUR: A broker pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating a director of a recycling company in connection with the purchase of used railway tracks, involving a loss of RM210,000, two years ago.

Chin Kok Wei (pix), 43, was charged with cheating K. Poobalan, 62, by deceiving the latter into believing that he could get him (Poobalan) used railway iron, prompting the victim to hand over RM210,000.

The offence was allegedly committed at Nove Metal Recycling Sdn Bhd, Jalan Sungai Besi, Cheras at 4.11 pm on Nov 14. 2022.

The charge, under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, provides a maximum of 10 years imprisonment with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed Chin, represented by lawyer Mohamed Tahir A. Rahman, bail of RM25,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court.

He also set March 22 for mention. -Bernama