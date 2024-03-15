CAAM confirms flight MH2664 to Tawau turned back

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has confirmed that Malaysia Airlines flight MH2664, which was en route to Tawau today, turned back to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Capt Norazman Mahmud when contacted by Bernama said CAAM had received a report from Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the incident.

“I got a report from ATC. The report only stated ‘to turn back and no further incident’.

“The company will provide a detailed report within 48 hours to CAAM,“ he said.

Based on information displayed on the website www.flightaware.com , flight MH2664 was reported to have departed at 2.45 pm before turning back to KLIA.

The plane reportedly hovered in the airspace in Pahang before arriving back at KLIA at 5.07 pm.

As of 8.30 pm, MAS has yet to issue any statement regarding the incident. -Bernama