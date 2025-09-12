PTPK denies halting study loans and living allowances for students

KUALA LUMPUR: The Skills Development Fund Corporation (PTPK) has firmly denied allegations that it repeatedly halted funding for study loans and monthly living allowances.

PTPK stated that as of August, it had approved loans and maintained active financing commitments totalling RM524 million for 52,098 students across 306 training centres.

The corporation confirmed that 21,947 students received loan approvals this year alone.

All approved students continue to receive their financing and living allowances without interruption, with the allowance amount increased from RM400 to RM800 per student.

PTPK described the coalition’s allegations as completely unfounded and emphasised that no approved student has experienced any financing stoppage.

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to providing young Malaysians access to skills training, having approved RM4.76 billion in loans for 306,600 borrowers since its establishment in 2001.

Future fund distribution will prioritise high-impact programmes, loan repayment track records, compliance with application conditions, and job placement support after training completion.

PTPK expressed confidence that its new performance-based budgeting approach will maintain fund effectiveness and sustainability for student success. – Bernama