TOYOTA GAZOO RACING is giving AE86 fans something to celebrate. Under its GR Heritage Parts Project, the brand will once again reproduce key components of the legendary 4A-GE engine found in the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno.

The programme, which brings discontinued parts back to life as brand-new genuine items, already covers over 200 parts across eight models. Now, the spotlight turns to the AE86 with the reissue of a cylinder head sub-assembly and a cylinder block sub-assembly – both updated using modern techniques while keeping their original design and specifications.

The cylinder head has been refined with machining to balance compression ratios across engines, coated intake ports for smoother surfaces, and additional cam cap knock pins for easier assembly. Meanwhile, the cylinder block benefits from precision honing for its bores, sturdier cast iron for improved strength, and a reworked crank-cap structure based on simulation data.

Listening to feedback from enthusiasts, Toyota has also thickened certain intake and exhaust port walls and added bosses and ribs to the block, making it compatible with front-wheel-drive applications as well as the AE86.

By blending modern materials and processes with the spirit of the original design, Toyota is ensuring that one of its most beloved engines can keep running strong for years to come – and that AE86 owners can continue enjoying the car that became a global icon.