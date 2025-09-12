Malaysia to launch Solar ATAP rooftop energy programme in December

PUTRAJAYA: The government will introduce a new renewable energy initiative called the Solar Accelerated Transition Action Programme (Solar ATAP) starting 1 December 2025.

This rooftop solar programme replaces the Net Energy Metering (NEM) initiative which concluded on 30 June.

Solar ATAP retains the core NEM concept of allowing users to sell excess energy back to the grid as an offset.

The energy offset rate will be based on the market electricity price or system marginal price, similar to the NEM NOVA programme.

Users can install solar systems up to 100% of their maximum demand to optimise solar power consumption.

Programme guidelines and registration will be available from 1 December via the Energy Commission and SEDA Malaysia websites.

The initiative aims to drive distributed generation growth in the national power supply system.

Consumers will gain more options to utilise their rooftop space effectively through this programme.

The ministry expects Solar ATAP to help achieve Malaysia’s 70% renewable energy capacity target by 2050.

This initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI principles for sustainable development. – Bernama