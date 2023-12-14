Cabinet reshuffle long overdue, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: The Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday was long overdue and a positive move to address various concerns raised by the people, said political analysts.

The analysts agreed that changes in the portfolios of some ministers and the infusion of new faces in the Cabinet reflect a fine balance of political considerations with strategic needs.

Nusantara Academy of Strategic Research political analyst Dr Azmi Hassan said matters concerning the economy, health and education have been sources of concern for the people in recent months.

He said the appointments of Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the new foreign minister and Datuk Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir as higher education minister are noteworthy.

“The reshuffling of three Umno ministers appears driven by political considerations,” he said, adding that the foreign policy trajectory is unlikely to undergo a drastic transformation due to the changes.

He said Mohamad Hasan’s transition from the Defence Ministry to Foreign Ministry does not signal a significant shift in foreign policy.

On the appointment of Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to oversee the energy portfolio, Azmi said it is a strategic move that aligns with Anwar’s emphasis on renewable energy and smart technology in the energy sector.

With regard to the finance minister II position, he said Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan would take a more prominent role in shaping fiscal policy.

He said Amir Hamzah’s experience as a finance professional would bring a specialised perspective to fiscal matters.

Universiti Teknologi Mara political analyst Dr Abdul Aziz Azizam concurred that the Cabinet reshuffle was driven by political and strategic requirements.

“The decision to appoint new ministers, including Gobind Singh Deo, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Steven Sim Chee Keong and Amir Hamzah is to address specific needs.”

As for splitting the Communications and Digital Ministry into two entities, Abdul Aziz said it is in response to the need for specialised expertise in the digital realm, which Gobind has.

“The reshuffle serves to allocate significant functions to each political party within Pakatan Harapan, to ensure balance and stability. It also strategically positions Umno within the unity government.”

On Lim Hui Ying’s appointment as deputy finance minister, after having served as deputy education minister, Abdul Aziz said it signifies DAP’s power and influence within the unity government.

“DAP has been a crucial source of strength and support for the government. Given its strong performance and substantial parliamentary representation, it is natural for the party to play a more prominent role in the government.”

He said the replacement of Dr Zaliha Mustafa with Dzulkefly is about current needs.

“Measuring performance within a year is challenging, and these changes may be driven by the current needs of the administration and the people’s expectations.

“Zaliha had faced pressing issues that impacted the Health Ministry. Therefore, the new appointment aims to enhance the effectiveness and popularity of the ministry, ultimately benefiting the government.”

Abdul Aziz said any Cabinet reshuffle is multifaceted and serves to ensure effective governance, setting the stage for the nation’s progress in key areas.