KUALA LUMPUR: The role of the English Language Teaching Centre (ELTC) will be expanded to enhance English proficiency among teachers and students, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said the radical restructuring of ELTC is expected to significantly improve teachers’ teaching and learning skills, particularly in classroom settings.

To accelerate efforts in strengthening English, the Ministry of Education (MoE) is considering several immediate improvements, including restructuring relevant centres of responsibility to enhance the effectiveness and impact of ongoing initiatives.

“MoE is taking seriously the Prime Minister’s firm recommendation to expedite efforts in strengthening English proficiency among students.

“This is in line with the ministry’s Education Reform Agenda, which prioritises both the upholding of the Malay language and the enhancement of English as a key aspect of the national education policy,” she said in a statement today.

The Malay Language and Strengthening the English Language Policy (MBMMBI) emphasises the importance of mastering English as a language of knowledge and global communication.

Fadhlina highlighted that MoE’s focus on English proficiency is anchored on four key initiatives under the Malaysia Education Blueprint 2013-2025:

These include the Highly Immersive Programme (HIP), the Dual Language Programme (DLP), the Online English Language Skills Enhancement Programme in Schools, and the Professional Upskilling of English Language Teachers (Pro-ELT).

She added that the optimal use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on the DELIMA (Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia) platform is now a key driver in enhancing students’ English proficiency.

“MoE deeply appreciates the Prime Minister’s concern for education-related issues and will continue working towards comprehensive reforms to improve the quality of the education system,“ she said.