KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity is committed to strengthening interfaith harmony and is always open to assisting in coordinating religious-related issues to ensure and preserve the nation’s harmony, said its Minister Aaron Aro Dagang .

In a post on X today, he said the ministry has undertaken various efforts to enhance interfaith harmony, including establishing the Interfaith Harmony Committee (HARMONI).

“Among the initiatives under HARMONI are the formation of three bureaus: the Bureau of Programme Management and Promotion, the Bureau of Education and Information, and the Bureau of Religious Issues Management and Mediation.

“There is also the Interfaith Harmony Division (BKAPA) under the Department of National Unity and National Integration,“ he said.

Aaron added that the ministry launched the Harmoni MADANI Initiative in April 2024 through various programmes such as World Interfaith Harmony Week celebrations, Harmony Dialogues, Harmony Trails, Harmony Talks Podcast, and Harmony Discourse.

Among the engagement sessions held in 2024 was the Children’s Nutrition Advocacy Synergy, which aimed to empower places of worship in delivering messages and information regarding the double burden of malnutrition.

The Ministry of National Unity also conducted engagement sessions on issues such as temples on the Kuala Lumpur Hospital site and the placement of Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) officers in government agencies.