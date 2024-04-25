Cancel all programmes involving pro-Zionist speaker - Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir has ordered all programmes and activities scheduled to be attended by a foreign lecturer believed to be pro-Zionists at Universiti Malaya (UM) to be cancelled immediately.

He said the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) viewed seriously the actions of the lecturer, whose statement has sparked controversy and disrespected the sentiments of the community.

The university has also been asked to investigate the matter and report further details as soon as possible.

“I would like to remind every agency and institution under MOHE to be alert and conduct thorough background checks before inviting anyone to events or programmes organised.

“Every decision made must take into account sensitivities, and align with the government’s policies and stance,” he said in a statement here.

Zambry said that although higher education institutions are given autonomy to decide on intellectual programmes, it does not mean they have the complete freedom to disregard the sensitivity of Malaysia’s majority.

“If someone’s scholarship is clouded with various controversies and questionable academic values, why should they be brought in as a scholarly visitor? There needs to be a fair assessment before making a decision,” he said in a post on X today.

The presence of Bruce Gilley at a programme in UM went viral on X yesterday after it was uploaded by the political science professor himself.

However, it received a backlash from Malaysians before the post was deleted by Gilley, who also informed that he had departed from Malaysia today.