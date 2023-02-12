Carilamat: MMEA saves 1,365 lives this year

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has saved 1,365 lives out of 1,487 cases of search and rescue operations, codenamed Carilamat, at sea, from the beginning of January to October this year.

Its director-general, Maritime Admiral Datuk Hamid Mohd Amin, said that the number shows the agency’s seriousness in carrying out operations in dealing with maritime emergencies.

He said that MMEA had also carried out, among others, 154,463 inspections and 1,114 arrests throughout this year.

“As the agency which coordinates national search and rescue operations at sea, MMEA is always ready to mobilise the relevant agencies to ensure that victims and assets can be saved,” he said in his speech, which was read by the Maritime Safety and Surveillance Division director Rear Admiral Datuk Rusli Abdullah, here today.

He said the agency also played a role in protecting the sustainability of the environment.

“The maritime environment, including coral reefs, mangrove forests and coastal areas, is a very valuable asset, so MMEA is working hard to ensure its sustainability,” he said.

He also said that MMEA greatly appreciates the services and contributions of the media, in promoting the agency responsible for maintaining the safety of the country’s waters.

“The media has helped MMEA convey important information, whether in terms of enforcement or targeting, accurately and promptly, to Malaysians,” he said.

Today, nearly 100 local media personnel from electronic, and print media, as well as portals, attended the event. - Bernama