Case of man charged with murdering pregnant girlfriend transferred to Klang High Court

SUNGAI BESAR: The Magistrate’s Court here today ordered the case of a man charged with murdering a pregnant woman to be transferred to the High Court.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali issued the order following an application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal to transfer the case against Muhammad Fakrul Aiman ​​Sajali (pix), 21, to the Klang High Court.

At the proceeding today, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman, who is a former college student, was represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Tamrin.

On June 1 last year, Muhammad Fakrul Aiman ​​was charged with murdering Nur Anisah Abdul Wahab, 21, at Jalan Sungai Limau here between 8.30 pm on May 22 and 8 am on May 23, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides the death sentence upon conviction.