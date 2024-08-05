Company director, law firm owner detained over RM38 million investment case - MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a company director and a law firm owner on suspicion of submitting false information related to foreign currency investments, totalling approximately RM38 million.

Sources indicate that the two men, both in their 50s, are suspected of submitting false information, including investment plans, insurance protection schemes and weekly reports, said to have taken place in 2020.

The suspects were apprehended while giving their statements at the MACC Headquarters and the MACC office in Seberang Prai, Penang at around 5 pm yesterday.

Following their arrest, the suspects were brought before the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court and a two-day remand order was issued, starting today.

Meanwhile, when contacted, MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrests, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.