Century-old temple adorned with vibrant decorations foR CNY

GUA MUSANG: The Chinese community in Bandar Lama here has begun to decorate the 160-year-old Kuan Tai Meow Temple in preparation for the Chinese New Year celebration on Feb 10.

Liew Koon Yan, 54, the temple’s Celebration Committee chairman, said residents had chipped in to spruce up the temple since early this month, as it will be a focal point for Buddhist and Taoist visitors during the first to ninth days of the Chinese New Year.

“Preparations need to be done early as they have to identify the need for recycling or replacing existing decorations. We will select and clean the lanterns and plum blossom flowers for reuse and prepare calligraphy to be placed on the doors and walls of the temple,“ he said when interviewed in Bandar Lama today.

Liew said that this year they will also use umbrella decorations symbolising prayers to protect every family. The decorating work is expected to be completed a week before the Chinese New Year for an estimated 9,000 visitors who will attend the place of worship.

Chong Won Mei, 50, said that all decorations, such as Hongzhi paper, Chinese ink and kumquat or lime trees, are imported from China and can only be purchased in Kuala Lumpur.

“Even though the cost of buying these decorations has increased by up to 30 per cent from last year, we still purchase them because we want to jazz up the festive atmosphere. So far, we have spent about RM5,000 on theme-based decorations and replacing damaged items,“ she said.

As for Suni Eh Wang, a 53-year-old resident of Kampung Baru, she will invite some friends to help brighten up the temple, in addition to purchasing decorations according to their respective capabilities.

“With the arrival of the Chinese New Year, I pray for good health and joy throughout the year,“ she said. -Bernama