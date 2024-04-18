Chang: MOSTI aims to facilitate establishment of 900 AI startups by 2026

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) aims to facilitate the establishment of up to 900 artificial intelligence (AI) startups by 2026 through the A.I Sandbox 2024 Pilot Programme.

Its minister Chang Lih Kang (pix) said in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), the government anticipates nurturing over 13,000 new AI talents by 2026, thereby cultivating a skilled workforce capable of addressing future challenges.

“This initiative potentially stimulates up to 10 per cent economic growth through the creation of new industries, job opportunities and increased competitiveness in the global market.

“This is a testament to our commitment to driving innovation in the international arena, perfectly aligned with our national goal of incubating 100 AI companies to generate RM1 billion in revenue by 2030,” he said.

Chang said this in his opening remarks before launching the A.I Sandbox 2024 pilot programme between Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation (MRANTI) and a technology company, NVIDIA at MRANTI Park in Bukit Jalil here today.

Chang said the collaboration between MRANTI and NVIDIA will provide new economic opportunities, foster entrepreneurship, attract foreign investment and create high-value job opportunities in emerging AI-driven industries in the nation.

Moreover, he said NVIDIA’s involvement offers a crucial platform for AI technology providers to test their solutions in real-world settings.

Also present at the event were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, MRANTI chairman Dr Rofina Yasmin Othman, MRANTI chief-executive-officer (CEO) Datuk Dr Rais Hussin and vice president of worldwide AI initiatives at NVIDIA, Keith Strier.

Meanwhile, Zambry said through initiatives like the Deep Learning Ambassador Programmes and Deep Learning Institute courses provided in collaboration with NVIDIA, the government has provided a stage for a major leap in AI education and application.

Furthermore, he said MOHE is also in collaboration with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia on a pioneering project to develop Malaysia’s first Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.

“Beginning October this year, the inaugural cohort of the AI Bachelor’s Degree programme will commence their education, focusing on a curriculum developed with inputs from leading AI experts,“ he said.