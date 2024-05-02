Chang: Use black soldier fly larvae as alternative animal feed for livestock

KAJANG: The use of black soldier fly (BSF) larvae as the main alternative source of livestock feed can reduce the country’s import dependence on the material, said Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang (pix).

He said a research related to the use of the larvae for the national livestock industry is being conducted by the Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) and Abeco Nature Science Sdn Bhd.

“This is because the fly larvae is a rich protein source and suitable to be used as livestock feed (for poultry, fish, prawn) to replace the livestock feed (soybean) which we import.

“This research has the potential to pioneer livestock feed solutions with antimicrobial characteristics and high nutritional levels to contribute to a sustainable food and aquaculture sector,“ he said.

He said this after attending a ceremony to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and exchange of documents here today, which signifies the joint commitment of FELDA and Abeco Nature Science in research which is expected to be completed in less than two years.

Chang said the feedstock alternative is part of efforts towards ensuring the sustainability of the country’s food supplies, besides helping to stabilise prices and encouraging a resilient agricultural sector.

He said the research also makes an important contribution to the advancement of Agricultural Biotechnology and Food Security, which is one of the main pillars of the National Biotechnology Policy 2.0.

He said the use of black soldier fly larvae also offers a natural way to reduce antibiotic dependence, especially in the livestock farming industry. -Bernama