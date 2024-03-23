Chartered flight from Dhaka, Jakarta - a boost to Melaka’s heath tourism for TMM2024

MELAKA: The operator of two airline companies from Bangladesh have confirmed their willingness to provide chartered flights to the Melaka International Airport (LTAM) in Batu Berendam here to boost the state’s health tourism in conjunction with the 2024 Visit Melaka Year (TMM2024).

Deputy chairman of the State Tourism, Heritage, Art and Culture Committee Datuk Zaidi Attan said the first flight from Dhaka is scheduled for May 1.

“Apart from Dhaka, Jakarta has also shown interest and we are making arrangements, including expediting the process, with the first flight from Jakarta at the end of June or early July,” he told reporters after an iftar (breaking of fast) at Pantai Ayer Keroh Hospital here last night.

The event was also attended by the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Catherine Gan.

Zaidi said the state government is also looking for airlines willing to provide charter services, especially from Sumatra to Melaka to cater for Batam, Pekanbaru, Medan and Bukit Tinggi.

On the frequency of the chartered flights for health tourism in Melaka, he said there would be two flights a week from Dhaka, while the flight from Jakarta would be on Monday with the return flight on Thursday.

He said Melaka has the potential to compete with Jakarta, Singapore and Bangkok in terms of its health facilities.

“With five private hospitals that offer health tourism services, we can offer cheaper prices, having recorded more than 180,000 tourists who came for medical care in the state before COVID-19 hit the country.

“We even brought health experts from other countries to check the health facilities in the state and they are satisfied with the service offered and also on the price,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gan said that Pantai Ayer Keroh Hospital is committed to continuing to provide excellent health services in the state, especially with the health facility listed in Newsweek’s World as the 2024 Best Hospital in Malaysia.

“This success is based on the support of all parties which allows us to continue to improve the quality of service, treatment and care for patients in the state and from abroad,“ she said.