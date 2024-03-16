Check background before donating - Nancy

KUCHING: Members of the public have been advised to check the background of recipients before giving donations especially during Ramadan.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is because there are irresponsible parties taking advantage of the generousity of Malaysians.

She said such quarters included beggar syndicate involving foreigners.

“Malaysians are so generous to beggars so many are capitalising on such kindness. The beggar syndicate is not something new and we will continue to weed them out with enforcement.

“Some of them are headed by syndicates so we need to be careful. Those donating need to see who the recipient is,” she said after attending the Love Network Programme in conjunction with Ramadan Month for the Santubong parliamentary constituency here today.

Nancy said enforcement efforts involved the Welfare Department, city council , police as well as the Immigration Department to ensure donated cash is not exploited.