Child among three dead in Kuala Krai accident - Kelantan Fire and Rescue

KUALA KRAI: A young girl has been identified as one of the three casualties in a two-car accident on Jalan Kuala Krai-Gua Musang near Kampung Pahi, earlier today.

The Kuala Krai Fire and Rescue Department chief, Nik Ahmad Afsham Nik Pa, stated that they received the emergency call at 1.38 this afternoon, about the accident involving a Nissan March and a Perodua Myvi.

The victims in the Perodua Myvi who died at the scene were locals, comprising a man, a woman, and a girl, he said.





“While two other victims, who are children, sustained injuries,“ he said in a statement today, adding that they had been sent to the Kuala Krai Hospital.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the Nissan March, a man and a woman, sustained only minor injuries and were extricated by the public before the fire department’s arrival. - Bernama