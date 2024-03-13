Chinese nationals hold highest number of active MM2H pass holders

KUALA LUMPUR: Chinese nationals held the highest number of active MM2H pass holders, at 44 per cent (24,765).

According to TheStar, this was followed by individuals from South Korea (4,940), Japan (4,733), Bangladesh (3,604), Australia (9,265), and the United Kingdom (2,234).

In addition, there are more than a thousand current MM2H pass holders from Taiwan, the US, Singapore, and India.

“In order to increase participation and promote the arrival of tourists and foreign investors in Malaysia, (the Tourism Ministry), in conjunction with the Home Ministry and the Immigration Department, are currently fine-tuning and outlining each proposal to improve the requirements of the program, taking into account input and feedback from stakeholders and industry players,“ said Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as reported by The Star.

ALSO READ: Improvements to MM2H programme: Nearly RM1 billion collected

He explained that among the conditions examined are age eligibility, financial ability, minimum residency period, MM2H pass period and ease of residential property ownership. And after the plans are finalised at the ministry level, the new conditions will be brought to the Cabinet for approval before being implemented.

“To maintain national security, applicants are required to submit a Certificate of Good Conduct for themselves and their dependents issued and verified by the authorities in their country of origin or current country of residence,“ stated Tiong.

READ MORE:

Visa liberalisation, MM2H rules relaxation will raise Johor’s appeal to investors