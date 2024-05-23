CIDB conducted over 1,500 enforcement ops from January to April

KUALA LUMPUR: The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) has carried out 1,528 enforcement operations at construction sites nationwide from January until April, said Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He told reporters after participating in an enforcement operation at Bandar Baru Sri Petaling here today that 169 of the operations were conducted around Kuala Lumpur.

He said it was not their intention to make life difficult for contractors but such operations were needed to protect the safety and health of workers and ensure the structures being built are strong and safe.

On today’s operation, he said it began at 9.30 am and involved 160 enforcement officers from nine agencies, including the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (JKKP) and the Health Department.

He added that they detected various offences during the operation, including the construction materials not meeting CIDB-stipulated standards, which could endanger the safety of workers and the building.