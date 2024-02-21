Citizen journalists urged to practise code of ethics

KUALA LUMPUR: The new version of the Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists, which was unveiled yesterday, is not only applicable to mainstream media practitioners but also to citizen journalists when disseminating information.

Fellow researcher at the National Council of Professors (MPN) Assoc Prof Dr Jessica Ong Hai Liaw emphasised the importance of the code of ethics, which sets out eight responsibilities including the validity and accuracy of information as well as the privacy of sources.

“For example, when we report on sad news, sometimes the victims do not want to be interviewed or have their identities revealed. In such cases, the media does not have to reveal names or other details. Instead, we should convey the information accurately and authentically in our own way.

“However, I have observed that the public shares videos without permission. For example, nowadays everyone has a dashcam in their car and such videos are being circulated. This is a problem that needs to be addressed,“ she said when appearing as a guest on the Jendela Fikir programme produced by Bernama Radio today.

She said that this code of ethics could boost journalistic professionalism and help the public get accurate information through proper channels.

The Malaysian Code of Ethics for Journalists is an initiative of the Ministry of Communications through the Information Department (JaPen) and it outlines eight main responsibilities of journalists.

Apart from the responsibility of being the voice of a pluralistic society as well as agents facilitating dialogue, they must be transparent and have integrity when carrying out their duties.

They are also encouraged to consistently strive to be fair in delivering information and not to be influenced by personal interests. -Bernama