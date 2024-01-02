Civil servant in Miri loses RM12,000 in love scam

KUCHING: A civil servant in Miri, Sarawak, has claimed to have suffered a loss of RM12,000 to a love scam.

Miri district police chief, ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, said that, based on a report filed on Jan 30, the victim claimed to have befriended a woman through the Instagram application, subsequently continuing communication through WhatsApp.

“The victim was deceived by the suspect, who claimed to be able to assist in obtaining a loan. The victim only realised that he had been scammed after the suspect continuously borrowed money, resulting in a total loss of RM12,000,” he said in a statement today.

Alexson added that the case is now under investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction. -Bernama