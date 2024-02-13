Civil servants to be evaluated using DEEP System starting this year

PUTRAJAYA: All civil servants will be assessed using the Demerit Performance Evaluation (DEEP) System starting this year, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

He said the implementation of the DEEP system has been agreed upon by the Public Service Department (JPA).

According to him, through the DEEP system, the evaluation method will start with 100 points, which will then be deducted under the demerit system if an officer fails to meet the stipulated objective.

“Our aim in introducing (DEEP), a new evaluation method, is to ensure that we, firstly, make an assessment based on the capability and determination of the officer to implement the given task.

“Under this DEEP system, we will give full marks. If, let’s say, the civil servants do not meet the key performance index (KPI) or fail to implement the task given, then the points will be deducted,” he told reporters after presenting the message for the year 2024 here today.

Earlier, in his message, Mohd Zuki emphasised that the DEEP system is not meant to punish any party but to ensure the evaluation system remains relevant.

“An accurate and fair evaluation is vital and it can have an impact (to the civil service),” he said.

Meanwhile, he called on all civil servants to give their undivided support to the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We must all ensure policies introduced by the government are supported as best possible at all levels,” he said.–Bernama