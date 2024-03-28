Cloud-seeding operations begin in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah has launched cloud-seeding operations to induce rain, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix).

He said a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft took off from the Labuan Air Base at about 9 am today to conduct the operation.

“May everything go smoothly,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

Hajiji also shared a photograph of the RMAF C-130 aircraft at the air base with its crew.

Other agencies involved in the operation include the Office of Internal Affairs and Research in the Sabah Chief Minister’s Department, National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Malaysian Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) and Labuan Water Supply Department.

Yesterday, Hajiji said METMalaysia had recommended that cloud-seeding operations be carried out from today until Saturday in areas affected by the hot and dry spell.

He said the cloud-seeding operation would be based on atmospheric cloud forecasts suitable for rain production, with NADMA covering the costs and METMalaysia providing human resources and technical assistance. -Bernama