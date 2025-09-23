Kelantan mufti calls for review of punishing both parties in consensual statutory rape

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamed has stated that the proposal to punish both parties in consensual statutory rape cases requires careful review.

He acknowledged that the suggestion by Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat raises important issues about justice and the enforcement of civil and Syariah law.

Mohamad Shukri emphasised that the current law should be reviewed to ensure all parties involved receive fair treatment.

He stressed that parents should be involved in any action taken, particularly in cases concerning minors, rather than letting matters be resolved without their participation.

The mufti added that social problems must be addressed at their source instead of only responding after cases arise.

Mohamad Shukri highlighted the importance of cultivating values and faith from school age onwards, similar to how the government spends heavily to tackle drug issues.

He called for clearer and more transparent solutions to prevent injustice in cases involving moral offences and Syariah criminal law in Malaysia.

Mohd Yusoff recently proposed that both parties involved in underage consensual sex face punishment to ensure justice is served.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that Mohd Yusoff’s statement reflects his personal view stemming from concerns over sexual offences in Kelantan. – Bernama