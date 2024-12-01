CM: Major revamp of all govt agencies to develop Melaka

MELAKA: The state government will carry out a big revamp of all government agencies in Melaka in the near future in an effort to ensure policies and services to the people can be implemented more effectively and develop the state.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said the massive change is based on key performance indicators (KPI) conducted as well as several factors including old work culture such as delayed output, lack of thoroughness and a lack of the 'sense of belonging' especially towards the state government.

He said there were many one-sided agreements as well as those that did not protect the interests of the state government signed earlier thus eventually becoming a liability to the state government.

“From nine months of leading the state government as Chief Minister since March 31 last year, I have not yet to make any reshuffle or change involving any head of state government department or agency.

“Throughout that period, I just observed all civil servants in Melaka work in their own way and this year, I want them to immediately make a paradigm shift by changing the way they think, act and work,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after delivering the 2024 new year message to civil servants in the state which was also attended by Melaka State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

In the meantime, Ab Rauf said the heads of federal departments and agencies in Melaka were asked to be on the same track as the state government and provide full cooperation, especially regarding current policies.

“I understand that heads of departments and federal agencies are bound by KPIs set by their headquarters, but I believe there is room for discussion so that what is planned at the state level meets the wishes of stakeholders.

“I also hope that all federal departments and agencies in this state can bring the state mandate to the federal level,“ he said.

In other developments, Ab Rauf said nominations for the Melaka Seri Award (ASM) to recognise figures from Melaka who have made significant contributions at national or international level, were opened yesterday.

He said the nomination can be done online at ASM's official website which is https://www.asm-melaka.my/ until March 31.

“ASM is awarded to Melaka-born who received their early education in the state and the candidates are icons in various fields such as public service, corporate, arts, culture and sports.

“These figures can together with the state government contribute ideas for the development of Melaka in the future,“ he said. -Bernama