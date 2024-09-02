CNY reunion dinner: Tradition strengthens bond between loved ones near and far

KUCHING: The tradition of having the reunion dinner with family members on the eve of Chinese New Year is a synonymous practice with the Chinese community and cherished one that should be preserved to strengthen family bonds.

For Nurqhadiya Abdul Kadir, 26, who is of Malay and Chinese-Bidayuh parentage, the reunion dinner held in her hometown in Kampung Muara Ahi, Serian, gave her the opportunity to reunite with family members who live far away.

“It was a two-hour journey from Kuching to my hometown...the reunion dinner is a tradition for all members of my mother’s family who live in the country and overseas to gather, cook and dine together.” she told Bernama.

“This year, what is interesting is that five generations have gathered for Chinese New Year beginning with my grandfather, who is Chinese, right down to my nephew’s child.”

Meanwhile, Crystal Wong, 26, who works in the medical field, said this year her family chose to order their reunion meal from a restaurant and have it at her brother's house in Kuching.

“This is the first year the family has gathered in Kuching. Normally, we would cook at home but this time we decided to cater the food, placing the order two weeks ago,“ said Wong, who hails from Sibu.

She said among the activities they do on the eve of Chinese New Year are watching the fireworks display and playing board games with loved ones.

A Bernama survey found that city hotels and restaurants were fully booked as besides holding reunion dinners at their homes, those celebrating the festival also held their reunions at these places which offer a special menu in conjunction with Chinese New Year. -Bernama